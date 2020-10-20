Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Spire (SR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Spire (SR) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spire with a $66.88 average price target, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Spire’s market cap is currently $2.93B and has a P/E ratio of 49.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.56.

Spire Inc. operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc. a subsidiary engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. The company also engages in other businesses, including the transportation of liquid propane, real estate development, the compression of natural gas, financial investments in other enterprises, propane sales transactions, propane storage, and related services, and merchandise sales business. Spire was founded on October 1, 2001 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.