Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Range Resources (RRC)

In a report released today, Mark Carlucci from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources (RRC), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Carlucci has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -29.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carlucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Antero Resources, and EQT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $8.77 average price target, a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.96 and a one-year low of $1.61. Currently, Range Resources has an average volume of 6.09M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.