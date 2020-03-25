Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on PROS Holdings (PRO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Hold rating on PROS Holdings (PRO) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Veeva Systems, and Sprout Social.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.25.

Based on PROS Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.18 million and GAAP net loss of $17.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Timothy Williams, a Director at PRO bought 4,980 shares for a total of $338,391.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

