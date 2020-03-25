Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on NCR (NCR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Hold rating on NCR (NCR) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

NCR’s market cap is currently $2.05B and has a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Linda Fayne Levinson, a Director at NCR bought 13,830 shares for a total of $182,003.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries. The Service segment offers assessment & preparation, staging, installation, implementation & maintenance and support solutions. The Hardware segment offers financial-oriented self-service ATM-related hardware, retail & hospitality-oriented point of sale terminal, self-checkout kiosk and related hardware. The company was founded by John Henry Patterson in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

