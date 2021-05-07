Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on JFrog (FROG)

In a report released today, Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on JFrog (FROG), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.05, close to its 52-week low of $40.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, Datto Holding, and Nice-Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JFrog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.50.

Based on JFrog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.69 million and GAAP net loss of $3.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FROG in relation to earlier this year.

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system.