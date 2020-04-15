Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Immunomedics (IMMU)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Immunomedics (IMMU), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.08, close to its 52-week high of $22.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunomedics with a $28.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.23 and a one-year low of $8.81. Currently, Immunomedics has an average volume of 3.49M.

Immunomedics, Inc. researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. The company was founded by David M. Goldenberg in July 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.

