Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), with a price target of $14.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntington Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.25.

Based on Huntington Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and net profit of $317 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $334 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBAN in relation to earlier this year.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.