Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.92.

The company has a one-year high of $87.55 and a one-year low of $39.96. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 955.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBT in relation to earlier this year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.