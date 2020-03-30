Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on FMC (FMC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on FMC (FMC) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.67.

Based on FMC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $32.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FMC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Pierre Brondeau, the CEO and Chariman of Bd of FMC sold 82,534 shares for a total of $8,651,666.

FMC Corp. engages in the provision of solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segment: FMC Agricultural Solutions. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells all three major classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, which are used to enhance crop yield and quality. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.