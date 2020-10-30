Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $82.25 average price target, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings’ market cap is currently $8.41B and has a P/E ratio of 57.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.