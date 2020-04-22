Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Equifax (EFX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Equifax (EFX) today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equifax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $146.83, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $164.78 and a one-year low of $103.02. Currently, Equifax has an average volume of 1.1M.

Equifax, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management. The Workforce Solutions segment covers employment, income, and social security number verification services as well as complementary payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The International segment offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The Global Consumer Solutions segment provides consumer and credit information to resellers. The company was founded by Cator Woolford and Guy Woolford in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.