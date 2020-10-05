Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and United Airlines Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Echo Global Logistics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.