Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.60, close to its 52-week low of $88.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lumber Liquidators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.13, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $256 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $282 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Thomas A. Saunders, a Director at DLTR bought 9,889 shares for a total of $890,010.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise.