Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on BorgWarner (BWA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner (BWA) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 48.0% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BorgWarner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.75, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on BorgWarner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion and net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.57 billion and had a net profit of $160 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BWA in relation to earlier this year.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.