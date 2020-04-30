Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.25, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.47 billion and net profit of $41.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.42 billion and had a net profit of $64.31 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.