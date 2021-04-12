Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.80, close to its 52-week high of $63.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BJ’s Restaurants’ market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of -22.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gregory Levin, the Pres. & CFO of BJRI sold 16,135 shares for a total of $958,664.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.