Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Hold rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.35, close to its 52-week high of $32.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 46.4% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Endo International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $33.00 average price target, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bausch Health Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.14 billion and net profit of $71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.