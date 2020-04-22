Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Adt (ADT)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Adt (ADT), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.36, implying a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Adt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and GAAP net loss of $71.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $149 million.

ADT, Inc. is engaged in providing monitored security, interactive home, and business automation and related monitoring services. It offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.