Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Timken Company, and Caterpillar.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00, a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.32 and a one-year low of $35.07. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAB in relation to earlier this year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. The Transit segments includes the manufacture and providing services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; builds new commuter locomotives; and renovate passenger transit vehicles. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

