Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK), with a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.64, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.73 and a one-year low of $116.62. Currently, Verisk Analytics has an average volume of 1.04M.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.