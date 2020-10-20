Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TransUnion (TRU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion (TRU) today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

TransUnion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.63, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

Based on TransUnion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $634 million and net profit of $68.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $662 million and had a net profit of $102 million.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The International segment provides credit reports, analytics and decision making services and other value-added risk management services. The Consumer Interactive segment offers solutions that help consumers manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. The Corporate segment provides support services to each segment, holds investments and conducts enterprise functions. The company was founded on February 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.