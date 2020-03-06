Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on McKesson (MCK)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on McKesson (MCK), with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.00.

The company has a one-year high of $172.18 and a one-year low of $110.52. Currently, McKesson has an average volume of 3.03M.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other.