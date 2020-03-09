Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.44, close to its 52-week low of $93.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $143.00, implying a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s market cap is currently $332.2B and has a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

