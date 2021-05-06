Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies (DELL), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.40, close to its 52-week high of $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Seagate Tech.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.20, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies’ market cap is currently $75.05B and has a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.43.

Dell Technologies Inc. is a multinational information technology company which is engaged in providing hardware and software services solutions. The comapny, through its Client Solutions Group (CSG), sells desktops, notebooks, workstations, third-party software and peripherals. Meanwhile, it offers storage, networking and servers as well as attached software and peripherals through its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG). Under the VMware division, the company provides cloud management, compute, storage and availability, networking and security, and other end-user computing solutions.

