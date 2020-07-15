Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Cabaletta Bio is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Cabaletta Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.53 million.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies. The company was founded by Michael C. Milone, Steven Nichtberger, and Aimee Payne in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.