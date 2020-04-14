Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Booz Allen (BAH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.80.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booz Allen with a $84.00 average price target, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.00 and a one-year low of $54.37. Currently, Booz Allen has an average volume of 1.53M.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.