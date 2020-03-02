Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bank of America (BAC)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America (BAC), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.91, representing a 37.2% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Bank of America’s market cap is currently $248.8B and has a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

