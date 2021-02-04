Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aptiv (APTV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.04, close to its 52-week high of $152.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.20, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Aptiv’s market cap is currently $38.65B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.89.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.