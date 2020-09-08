Morgan Stanley (MS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (MS) on August 31. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.71, close to its 52-week high of $57.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morgan Stanley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.92.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Morgan Stanley’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.7 billion and net profit of $3.2 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.61 billion and had a net profit of $2.2 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.