Morgan Stanley (MS) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (MS), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $46.07 average price target, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Morgan Stanley’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.75 billion and net profit of $1.7 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.69 billion and had a net profit of $2.43 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

