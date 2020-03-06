Morgan Stanley (MS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Morgan Stanley (MS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $60.92 average price target, which is a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $61.00 price target.

Morgan Stanley’s market cap is currently $65.26B and has a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.