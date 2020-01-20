Morgan Stanley (MS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (MS) on January 16 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.51, close to its 52-week high of $57.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morgan Stanley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.70, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on January 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Morgan Stanley’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.38 billion and net profit of $2.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.79 billion and had a net profit of $1.53 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MS in relation to earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.