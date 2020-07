Morgan Stanley (MS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Morgan Stanley (MS) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $50.36 average price target, implying a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley’s market cap is currently $81.04B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.