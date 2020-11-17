Morgan Stanley (MS) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Morgan Stanley (MS), Hutham Olayan, bought shares of MS for $1.39M.

Following Hutham Olayan’s last MS Buy transaction on August 05, 2011, the stock climbed by 39.8%. Following this transaction Hutham Olayan’s holding in the company was increased by 12.92% to a total of $12.37 million.

Based on Morgan Stanley’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.96 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.72 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.4 billion and had a net profit of $2.17 billion. The company has a one-year high of $57.57 and a one-year low of $27.20. Currently, Morgan Stanley has an average volume of 12.20M.

Seven different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.88, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.24M worth of MS shares and purchased $1.6M worth of MS shares. The insider sentiment on Morgan Stanley has been neutral according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.