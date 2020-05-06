Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Sell Rating on NY Community (NYCB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Sell rating on NY Community (NYCB) today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.79 and a one-year low of $8.19. Currently, NY Community has an average volume of 5.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NYCB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.