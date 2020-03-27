Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Sell Rating on Abiomed (ABMD)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Sell rating on Abiomed (ABMD) today and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $203.00 average price target.

Abiomed’s market cap is currently $6.72B and has a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.63.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.