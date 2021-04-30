Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released today, Charlie Webb from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF), with a price target of EUR123.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $159.00, close to its 52-week high of $159.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Webb is ranked #1484 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $154.75 average price target, a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR125.00 price target.

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $7.9B and has a P/E ratio of 34.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.