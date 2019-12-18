Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments (TXN), with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.64, close to its 52-week high of $132.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.93, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $132.20 and a one-year low of $87.70. Currently, Texas Instruments has an average volume of 4.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

