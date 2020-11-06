Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Terminix Global Holdings (TMX)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Terminix Global Holdings (TMX), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.64, close to its 52-week high of $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 45.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as ARAMARK Holdings, Bright Horizons, and Equifax.

Terminix Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.14.

Based on Terminix Global Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $534 million and net profit of $53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $494 million and had a net profit of $59 million.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections. It operates through the following segments: Terminix, ServiceMaster Brands, and Corporate. The Terminix segment focuses on providing termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and treatments with termite damage repair guarantees to residential and commercial customers. The ServiceMaster Brands segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec businesses. The Corporate segment includes corporate operations which provide various technology, human resources, finance, legal, and other support services to the reportable segments. The company was founded by Marion W. Wade in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.