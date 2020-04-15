Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.72, close to its 52-week high of $128.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.00.

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and net profit of $25.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a GAAP net loss of $120 million.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.