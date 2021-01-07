Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.53, close to its 52-week high of $75.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Prosperity Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.14.

The company has a one-year high of $75.22 and a one-year low of $42.02. Currently, Prosperity Bancshares has an average volume of 400.3K.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.