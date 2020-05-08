Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Portola Pharma (PTLA)

In a report released today, Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Portola Pharma (PTLA), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Purohit has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -33.4% and a 16.7% success rate. Purohit covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Unum Therapeutics, and Radius Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Portola Pharma with a $19.00 average price target, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Portola Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.25 million and GAAP net loss of $96.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $88.55 million.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. It offers Andexxa, and Bevyxxa medicines. The company was founded by Charles J. Homcy and David R. Philips on September 2, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.