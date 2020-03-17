Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Valley National Bancorp, and Huntington Bancshares.

People’s United Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.75, a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.68 and a one-year low of $10.81. Currently, People’s United Financial has an average volume of 4.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBCT in relation to earlier this year.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.