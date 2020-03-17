Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on M&T Bank (MTB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank (MTB) today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.53, close to its 52-week low of $94.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&T Bank with a $176.33 average price target, implying an 83.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

M&T Bank’s market cap is currently $12.93B and has a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.