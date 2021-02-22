Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on ManTech (MANT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on ManTech (MANT) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.51.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.1% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManTech is a Hold with an average price target of $84.60, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Alliance Global Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $98.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.35 and a one-year low of $55.25. Currently, ManTech has an average volume of 169.6K.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting. The company was founded by George J. Pedersen in 1968 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.