Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hostess Brands (TWNK), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Campbell Soup, and JM Smucker.

Hostess Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Hostess Brands’ market cap is currently $1.7B and has a P/E ratio of 34.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWNK in relation to earlier this year.

Hostess Brands, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through following segments: Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery. The Sweet Baked Goods segment consists of fresh and frozen baked goods and bread products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill and Big Texas brands. The In-Store Bakery segment consists of Superior on Main branded and store-branded products sold through the in-store bakery section of grocery and club stores. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas, MO.