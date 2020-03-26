Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Gartner (IT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Gartner (IT) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.33, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Gartner’s market cap is currently $8.05B and has a P/E ratio of 35.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment involves in the business professionals across the organization. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.