Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

The company has a one-year high of $31.64 and a one-year low of $23.73. Currently, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average volume of 4.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FITB in relation to earlier this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.