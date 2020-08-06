Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Evertec (EVTC)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Evertec (EVTC) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 84.2% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, DXC Technology Company, and Trimble Navigation.

Evertec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.40, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Evertec’s market cap is currently $2.29B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.