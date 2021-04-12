Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Colfax (CFX)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Colfax (CFX), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colfax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.82.

The company has a one-year high of $50.26 and a one-year low of $20.03. Currently, Colfax has an average volume of 1.47M.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Medical Technology; and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices with a broad range of products used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD.